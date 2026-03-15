Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 772,589 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 12th total of 954,094 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 302,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Wall Street Zen cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of -0.24. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

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