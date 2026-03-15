Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82,000 shares trading hands.

Rogue Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

About Rogue Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The company also has 100% interest in the Speiran Quarry located near the town of Orillia; and 85% interest in the Johnston Farm Quarry located to the northeast of the town of Bobcaygeon.

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