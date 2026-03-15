M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 75,631 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 12th total of 93,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

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Neutral Sentiment: Media roundup: a Globe and Mail piece included M-tron among several tech companies analysts discussed — general coverage but no new company-specific guidance or catalysts. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies

Media roundup: a Globe and Mail piece included M-tron among several tech companies analysts discussed — general coverage but no new company-specific guidance or catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts from Sidoti (A. Soderstrom): Sidoti lowered EPS for multiple quarters and trimmed full?year forecasts — Q1 2026: $0.56 (from $0.63); Q2 2026: $0.60 (from $0.65); Q3 2026: $0.63 (from $0.67); Q4 2026: $0.67 (from $0.74); FY2026: $2.45 (from $2.70). For 2027 Sidoti cut Q1?$0.70 (from $0.77), Q2?$0.71 (from $0.78), Q3?$0.71 (from $0.78), Q4?$0.72 (from $0.79) and trimmed FY2027 to $2.85 (from $3.11). These downward revisions signal weaker near?term profitability vs. Sidoti’s prior view and put FY2026 roughly in line with the broader consensus (~$2.47), reducing upside to prior growth expectations. MarketBeat MPTI Coverage

M-tron Industries Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MPTI opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. M-tron Industries has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M-tron Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

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M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high?performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi?circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

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