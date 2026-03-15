Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,940.37 and traded as high as GBX 2,145. Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,055, with a volume of 78,989 shares trading hands.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 190.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,940.73.

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Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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