Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $22.19. Air T shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Air T in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Air T Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 1,441.13% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter.

About Air T

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Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRT) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company specializing in prepaid and pay-as-you-go voice and data services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Air T offers a mix of retail and wholesale solutions designed to connect end users and enterprise customers across domestic and international markets. The company’s product portfolio includes prepaid wireless plans, long-distance calling services, roaming arrangements, calling cards and VoIP solutions.

Through proprietary networks and strategic partnerships with major carriers, Air T provides voice and data connectivity under subscription-free and subscription-based models.

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