Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.7459. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $4.6802, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of 468.49 and a beta of 0.18.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.18% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Established in 2003, the company conducts its banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, South River Bank, offering community banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area.

South River Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

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