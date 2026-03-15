First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.14 and traded as high as $43.97. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 259,346 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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