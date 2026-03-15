Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.38 and traded as high as C$166.98. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$165.54, with a volume of 732,657 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$120.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of C$116.20.

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View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

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