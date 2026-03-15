Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,057,555 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 12th total of 1,489,887 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,763.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,763.8 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

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About Man Wah

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Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) is a China-based furniture manufacturer specializing in upholstered products. The company’s core offerings include reclining sofas, stationary upholstered seating and occasional chairs, designed for both residential and commercial markets. Through a combination of in-house design and external collaborations, Man Wah delivers a range of styles from classic to contemporary.

Operations are centered in Foshan, Guangdong province, where the company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

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