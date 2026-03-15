ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEN. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.50 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$49.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

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About ADENTRA

TSE ADEN opened at $34.06 on Friday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.47.

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Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

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