ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ABBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

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ABB Stock Down 2.9%

ABB Company Profile

NYSE ABBNY opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. ABB has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

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ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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