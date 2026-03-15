Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,246 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $728,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OSK opened at $147.24 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.31.

View Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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