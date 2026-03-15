Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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