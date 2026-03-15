Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,345 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maze Therapeutics were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAZE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAZE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MAZE opened at $50.21 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $332,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,967.81. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,908.60. The trade was a 27.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,292.

Maze Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

See Also

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