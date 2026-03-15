Carol Schneeberger Sells 1,895 Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,895 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $59,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,723.33. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

PEBO opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

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Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

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Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

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Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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