Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Shares Sold by Circumference Group LLC

Circumference Group LLC lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for 6.2% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 132,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,842.38. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

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Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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