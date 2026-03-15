Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $87,419.81 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) Director Nina Grooms sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,240.36. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $170.82 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.29 and a 52 week high of $233.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

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Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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