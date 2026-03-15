Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 30,872 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Article Title

Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Article Title

Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Article Title

Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Article Title

Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by director Ricky D. Hessling: two recent sales (1,810 shares at ~$224.78 on Mar 11 and 1,037 shares at ~$229.08 on Mar 12) reduced his stake materially — such disclosures often pressure sentiment even when sales are routine. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $226.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.25. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $237,555.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,311.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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