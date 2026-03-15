Fabian Gomez Sells 6,223 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $100,937.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,134.06. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72.

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Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Westwood Holdings Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More.

President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More.

Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares (~$46,373), a ~4.16% reduction to his stake. Read More.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

Further Reading

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