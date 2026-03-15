Circumference Group LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 61.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 361,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

See Also

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