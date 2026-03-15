Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $362.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $382.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

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