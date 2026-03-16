Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Hilton Worldwide worth $465,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 88,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 168.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.18.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $291.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.83.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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