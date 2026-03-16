DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

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DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

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The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through monthly distributions of interest and dividend income, with the potential for capital appreciation. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities within a single listed vehicle.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises a multi-sector mix of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal debt and emerging-market bonds.

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