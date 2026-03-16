Holocene Advisors LP Sells 2,706,169 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,706,169 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $288,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

BSX stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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