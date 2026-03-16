Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,290,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in uniQure by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of uniQure to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

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More uniQure News

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uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%.The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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