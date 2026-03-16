Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 24.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 111,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Target Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE TGT opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

More Target News

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Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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