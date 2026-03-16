Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 166.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,947 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $152,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 59.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $155.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

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Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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