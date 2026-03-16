Promising Music Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Dolby Laboratories are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are publicly traded companies whose core business is tied to the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, music publishers and rights managers, concert promoters, and manufacturers of instruments or audio equipment. Investors use the term to describe equities exposed to music-related revenue streams—streaming subscriptions, royalties, licensing, and live events—and evaluate them based on catalog value, user growth, licensing arrangements, and industry-specific risks like changes in consumer behavior or royalty rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

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NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

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