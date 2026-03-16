Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Tuya has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tuya to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

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Tuya Stock Down 1.0%

TUYA opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tuya had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $84.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million.

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Tuya Inc is a global Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider that enables brands, OEMs and developers to create smart products and solutions. The company offers a suite of cloud services, connectivity modules and software development kits designed to support the full lifecycle of IoT devices. Tuya’s platform is built to facilitate rapid prototyping, secure device management and scalable data analytics, with an emphasis on interoperable solutions for smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial applications.

At the core of Tuya’s offering is its IoT operating system, which integrates device hardware, network protocols and application-level services into a unified framework.

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