Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high?performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long?term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium?term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end?to?end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short?term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero?share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity?driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run?up) are increasing near?term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,985 shares of company stock worth $155,218,645. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of AVGO opened at $322.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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