Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.50 and traded as low as C$40.64. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 29,667 shares trading hands.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.4%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.
Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -85.27%.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.
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