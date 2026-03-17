FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0001. FlexShopper shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

FlexShopper Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.88.

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About FlexShopper

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FlexShopper, Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) operates a cloud-based consumer finance platform designed to enable customers to acquire durable goods through an affordable lease-to-own subscription model. Using its proprietary Virtual Lease-to-Own (VLO) technology, FlexShopper partners with online and brick-and-mortar retailers, consumer electronics dealers and specialty merchants to offer flexible payment solutions that require minimal credit criteria. Through the VLO program, customers pay weekly or monthly lease fees, gain immediate use of merchandise and have the option to purchase the items at any time by paying a predetermined purchase price.

The company’s product portfolio spans electronics, appliances, furniture and fitness equipment, with its platform integrated into retailer websites and point-of-sale systems.

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