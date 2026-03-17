Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and traded as low as C$6.62. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 213,014 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$7.30 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.77.

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Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

About Timbercreek Financial

The firm has a market cap of C$551.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07.

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company’s strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

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