Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 0.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,424.58. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 570,143 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.9%

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 5.29. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

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Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

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