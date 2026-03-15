Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 928,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi?Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi?Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.