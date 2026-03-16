CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Critical Survey

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascentage Pharma Group International and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascentage Pharma Group International N/A N/A N/A CSL N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascentage Pharma Group International and CSL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascentage Pharma Group International $134.35 million 16.97 -$55.54 million N/A N/A CSL $15.56 billion 3.05 $3.00 billion N/A N/A

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Ascentage Pharma Group International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ascentage Pharma Group International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascentage Pharma Group International and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascentage Pharma Group International 0 0 5 2 3.29 CSL 0 2 0 1 2.67

Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.48%. Given Ascentage Pharma Group International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascentage Pharma Group International is more favorable than CSL.

Summary

Ascentage Pharma Group International beats CSL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.