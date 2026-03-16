Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,049,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,688,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Finally, Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPEM stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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