Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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