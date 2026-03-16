Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$91.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Lundin Gold Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$104.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.32. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.71 and a 12-month high of C$130.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of C$697.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.1642 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

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Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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