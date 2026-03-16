Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. DoubleVerify comprises 0.8% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,640,000. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $17,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,622,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after buying an additional 1,049,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,895,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after buying an additional 863,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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