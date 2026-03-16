Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.82% of Ambiq Micro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

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Insider Activity at Ambiq Micro

In other Ambiq Micro news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambiq Micro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE AMBQ opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 351.35% and a negative net margin of 50.28%.The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390–0.330 EPS.

About Ambiq Micro

(Free Report)

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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