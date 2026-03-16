Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Adient Trading Down 1.6%

ADNT opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adient by 441.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 954,441 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Adient by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 122,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adient by 921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 732,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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