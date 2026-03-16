Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,519 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,133,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,298,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,667,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 165,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179,596 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 772,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $156.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

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