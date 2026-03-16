Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th.

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Institutional Trading of Certara

Certara Trading Up 1.4%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 580,097.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 829,540 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 1.50. Certara has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $103.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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