17,712 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Visa by 344.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $307.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Key Visa News

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About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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