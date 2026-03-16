Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This trade represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $208.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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