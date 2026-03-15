Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $84.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,046,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,644,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,460,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

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