540,400 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $118,656,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.2% of Alua Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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