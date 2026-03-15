American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average of $173.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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