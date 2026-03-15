Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Boosted by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,598 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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